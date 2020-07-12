“Parent cannot visit their children but politicians can,” is a statement that has filled the air after National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), visited some students.
In the name of a tour, Nana B was present in Kumasi Anglican Senior High School to monitor the voters’ registration exercise.
According to Nana B in a Facebook post, the students “expressed excitement for having the opportunity to register and show appreciation by voting for H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP.”
The National Organiser and the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Dennis Kwakwa, were said to have diverted their attention from registration to preaching the gospel of NPP.
Pictures from his tour were taken in a classroom, contrary to his registration centre tour with some of the students not observing social distancing.
The development has angered some Ghanaians, especially parents who were prevented from seeing their wards despite the coronavirus finding its way into schools.
Here are some comments Adomonline.com garnered from Twitter: