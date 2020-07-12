“Parent cannot visit their children but politicians can,” is a statement that has filled the air after National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), visited some students.

In the name of a tour, Nana B was present in Kumasi Anglican Senior High School to monitor the voters’ registration exercise.

According to Nana B in a Facebook post, the students “expressed excitement for having the opportunity to register and show appreciation by voting for H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP.”

The National Organiser and the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Dennis Kwakwa, were said to have diverted their attention from registration to preaching the gospel of NPP.

Pictures from his tour were taken in a classroom, contrary to his registration centre tour with some of the students not observing social distancing.

The development has angered some Ghanaians, especially parents who were prevented from seeing their wards despite the coronavirus finding its way into schools.

Here are some comments Adomonline.com garnered from Twitter:

The law must deal with Nana B



Governing NPP national youth organiser, Nana 'B' and his team, spotted holding talks with some final year SHS students. This is coming at a time government has banned parents from visiting their wards on campus, due to #Covid19 scare. pic.twitter.com/RcijiPeY8u — Eugene O’Brien (@eclocks23) July 12, 2020

As if its not irresponsible enough campaigning to students in school at this time, Nana B actually says the SHS students must 'show appreciation' to Akufo-Addo by voting him. Imagine the audacity to even think that students are in Akufo-Addo's debt in any form.



It's a shame! pic.twitter.com/fGYtQYZIFs — Nat G. Tetteh🇬🇭 (@NatTettehGhana) July 12, 2020

Parents are banned from visiting their wards in these schools but the National youth organiser of the NPP ( NANA B) has been preaching the gospel according to Akufo Addo there.

I don't want to say that the NPP is desperate but this lawlessness by the NPP must stop.#AkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/aFtCAgDk0s — Godson Bobo (@godson_bobo) July 12, 2020

NPP is now desperate, @henrynanaboakye aka Nana B and his entourage campaigning in Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region.

Yet parents are not allowed to visit their wards in school.

Power over lives.#KickNanaOut pic.twitter.com/tmX8tL7SFK — Issah Dramani (@IssahDramani2) July 12, 2020

Here is Nana B ( Npp youth organizer ) going round schools campaigning meanwhile parents can't visit their wards in schools.

Was this the reason why schools were reopened or what ? Maybe is time for payback for free SHS .



Adebayor #Hushpuppi funny face Nana Ama pic.twitter.com/Re7LDbMU2U — HAZARD BHIM (Rebel) (@AM_Abu10) July 12, 2020

I wasn’t allowed to visit my cousin to give him his asthma drugs, I talked to the security so they take the drug and present it to my cousin but to no avail, The security told me the package might be contaminated and such aren’t allowed any longer, but Nana B is the cure right? — Boateng Kodua Kingsley (@KingsleyKodua) July 12, 2020

Parents can’t visit students but EC can; then again Nation Youth Organiser of the NPP Nana B can!



The Akufo Addo government is a lawless one!



Shame! pic.twitter.com/2WExVcA0g3 — obolo (@mr_starrrr) July 12, 2020

Is this picture of Nana B in a school (KASS) "talking to the students" (political campaigning) fake news? pic.twitter.com/GNLKuebyEF — YKGH (@IWKYKGH) July 12, 2020

So Nana B has become regular visitor to our schools even as parents are nor allowed to visit their wards pic.twitter.com/PotuSIyfzl — Nana Kodua Quarshie (@jjaqronny) July 12, 2020

We were told that not even parents will be given the chance to visit their wards in school, in preventing further spread of the Covid-19 virus or?



Yet in the pictures you see is Nana B, the national youth organizer of NPP and his cohorts campaigning in an SHS in Ashanti Region pic.twitter.com/nPpiRkde3m — 3.142(π) (@lips_pi) July 11, 2020

You see how the #SubStandardAppointee is exposing these innocent kids to the deadly pandemic… You warned parents and visitors not to visit their wards but you (Nana B) can take your big head to these schools to campaign. #KickNanaOut pic.twitter.com/c4D5KsMO6N — Nana Osei-Opoku Prempeh (@NanaOseiOpokuP1) July 12, 2020