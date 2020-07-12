A new photo of John Dumelo and the wife has sparked rumours that they may be expecting their second child soon.

According to yen.com.gh, the photo was shared by Mrs Dumelo who posed with her husband and was full of smiles.

The romantic Mr Dumelo held her by the waist and was captured playing with the chain around the wife’s neck.

While he rocked an orange colour, the wife wore a beautiful dress of curry colour.

Mrs Dumelo also wore a flat-heeled sandal, something very uncommon with her.

She also appears to have added on a bit of weight with her cheeks looking puffy. Some fans have commented on the photo admiring the couple, with one of them jumping into the conclusion that they are expecting their second baby.

Promesse was the one who wrote that baby number two is on the way: filledepromessebonheur: “Bébé 2en route.”

Bonney says Dumelo and his wife are his favourite couple: bonneyevent_gh: “My favorite couple.”

Esy called them happy couple: esyherbobo: “Happy couple.”

Helen also described them as beautiful people: official_helenrobinson: “Beautiful people.”

Ali felt jealous of the couple: aliyaseidu: “U er making us jealous oooo.”

Niiswife and Maame wished the couple well: niiswife: “Mango and Ginger love you darlings.” maameamoako: “May God bless your home.”

Mr Dumelo and the wife got married two years ago. The two welcomed their first child John Dumelo Jnr in 2018.

Many people have often gushed over the little boy who looks so handsome and fashionable.