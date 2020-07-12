Ace actress, Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, has wowed wedding guests with her dance moves.

Actress Kyeiwaa, who was a guest at a wedding, believed to have been held in the United States, did not consider her age as she moved to the rhythm of the gospel song.

Clad in blue Kaba and slit, the actress stole the show as she left other guests staring at her in amazement.

SEE ALSO

She is also expected to be wedded to her fiance come July 25 after coronavirus forced them to postpone their wedding.

This comes at the back of a bitter heartbreak she suffered when her week-old marriage to one Daniel Osei collapsed abruptly.

Watch video below: