Ghana Premier League side Ashgold have unveiled their new 2020/21 home kits after a partnership with United Kingdom-based sportswear, IGimel.

The Miners have terminated their deal with Pokoo after the sportswear manufacturer failed to honour their part of the contract.

Chief Executive Officer of the club, Emmanuel Frimpong, last week in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerapa FM revealed that the new kit sponsor would pay the Miners $150,000 should they progress to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup next season and a further $200,000 when they make it to the finals.

On Sunday, July 12, the club unveiled their new home kits in partnership with IGimel.

⚫️ We announce iGimel Sportswear as our official kits sponsor.



🟡 Introducing…our home kit for the 2020/2021 season.#Miners💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/3g2XFY5JHd — Ashantigold SC (@AshantiGoldSC_) July 12, 2020

Ashgold have given the nod to play in the 2022/21 CAF Confederations Cup by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association following the annulment of the 2019/20 football season due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, their regional rivals, Asante Kotoko will play in the CAF Champions League.