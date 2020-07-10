The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice it will not allow the Electoral Commission (EC) to continue registering final year Senior High School (SHS) students in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

A member of the party’s communication team, Brogya Genfi, in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on 3FM’s Community Connect Friday, said the NDC will by midday stop the ongoing process.

“I am telling you that we are going to stop the process, we will not allow it to go on,” he threatened.

The EC Thursday announced at an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting that it will deploy officials to the various SHSs to register eligible students who are currently in school.

The announcement did not go down well with the opposition NDC, but the exercise took off Friday morning on some campuses.

The contention of the NDC communicator was that the EC is registering people based on its discretion and in contravention of what the law says.

Mr Genfi, though convinced the NDC can stop the process, will not disclose whether or not they were going to do so lawfully.



