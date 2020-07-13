Former President Jerry John Rawlings, recounting his experience as an ex-soldier, has revealed how the service changed his surname.

According to the founder of the National Democratic Congress, the name Rawlings, which has now become a household name, is not his real surname.

He explained he was born Jerry Rawlings John but his surname was changed in his quest to be enlisted into the military.

“I was named after my father, James Ramsey John, a chemist from Castle Douglas in Kirkcudbrightshire,” he disclosed.

MORE:

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based radio station, Mr Rawlings revealed he was not worried about the change of name so far as it was not going to affect his career.

“When I applied to join the Armed Forces and they replied me, they switched the position of ‘John’ and ‘Rawlings but I didn’t want the name change to be an obstacle so I left it as it was,” he revealed.