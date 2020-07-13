Former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has spoken fondly of his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings as he recounts their marital journey.

To Mr Rawlings, though he does not deserve his wife, nobody deserves her better than him.

“I have been telling Nana Konadu that I would like to marry her again should we reincarnate back onto planet earth and she said yeah provided she comes as the man and I come as the woman,” he revealed.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based radio station, Mr Rawlings said his wife has been special since their first encounter and will forever be.

“She was special and she is still special and for me, it had to be her. It was a privilege for me to be acquainted with her,” he admitted.

Meanwhile, speaking on the secret of their bond to a successful marriage these past 43 years, he said friendship is key.

“My wife has been my friend for a very long time, something most marriages today lack but friendship is important and to be able to talk, exchange things, logic, women are our partners and we must respect women,” he urged.