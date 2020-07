Sandra Ababio, a lady rumoured to be the girlfriend of Kumawood actor, Lil Win, has stunned social media with a breathtaking video.

The Kumawood actress, who has gained the admiration of many overtime, flaunted her beauty and glowing skin in the video.

ALSO READ:

She was spotted in a pink trouser and blacktop which gave way to her cleavage and a matching pink bag.

The video, sighted on Instagram, captured her jamming to Akwaboah’s ‘Posti Me’ song in her plush living room.