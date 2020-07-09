Sandra Ababio, a girl rumoured to be the girlfriend of Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, has shared a video of her plush living room on social media.

The video is that of a happy-go-gay Sandra leading the world into her world through social media.

She displayed a set of very modern furniture, a TV set and other luxurious features in her living room, perhaps to tell the world about the kind of luxury she is enjoying.

The young actress disabled the comments section of the post in order to avoid any comments she might not want to receive.

It is believed she disabled the comments session because of her past experience where social media users have made unsavoury comments about her and her boyfriend, Lil Win.

Check out the videos below: