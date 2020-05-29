Kumawood actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio, has been spotted cruising around town with her new luxurious car.

In a video, the actress, who is alleged to be in a relationship with Lil Win, was seen dancing to a song in her car while driving in town.

She was also seen taking a video of herself wearing designer shades and having a Gucci bag around her waist.

She appeared to be super excited as she cruises in her car.

She was also seen singing the song being played in her car cheerfully as she continued taking the videos of herself.

Check out the video below: