The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has decided to immediately distribute a financial grant of $200,000 to each Member Association (MA) to support the management of football at the domestic levels hugely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.This means the Ghana Football Association will also benefit from the $200,000 package.

The decision was approved by the Emergency Committee of the continental football governing body at its meeting via video-conference on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Caf said a total of USD 10.8 Million will be transferred to the 54 MA’s on the continent as part of a relief plan to ease the financial burden on the African football community during these unprecedented times.

“Due to the fast-spread of COVID-19, African MA’s have suspended all domestic competitions, which has brought about huge financial burdens on their shoulders. Caf has, thus, decided to wave the eligibility requirements to access the annual grants, so all MA’s can benefit during this difficult period,” stated President Ahmad Ahmad.

Also, Caf is assessing the opportunity of additional financial support to MA’s for the resumption and organisation of their domestic competitions.

Two weeks ago, Caf announced the distribution of USD 3.5 Million to the participants of the Interclub competitions for the 2019/20 season. The two club competitions, Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup were suspended after the quarter-final matches due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Caf is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities including the Wealth Health Organisation, Fifa among others on the impact of the virus on the continent.