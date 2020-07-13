Former President Jerry John Rawlings says he voted for his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, who was the flag bearer for the National Democratic Party (NDP) in the 2016 polls.

According to him, he voted for her because she deserved it.

“I would like to make a confession. Was it 2016 when we went for polls? I voted for her. Whether I’ll vote for her again or not, I’m not going to say it. I voted for her because she deserved it, really,” he told Accra-based Asaase Radio, monitored by Adomonline.com.

Asked what he thinks of the party he founded in recent times, he said: “Let’s just hold on to that for now. I just hope and wish all of them the best.”

The NDP is a Ghanaian political party, founded in October 2012 as a split from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC). Its first leader was former NDC politician, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, who is also the wife of former President of Ghana and NDC founder Mr Rawlings.

