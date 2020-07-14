Bankroller of Kumasi King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah, has stated that under no circumstance should one run Asante Kotoko at a loss and incur debt.

According to him, the two most glamourous clubs in the country, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have a good fan base to help generate good revenue.

He said his outfit depends on the two clubs to survive when they clash.

He said: “No one should ever run Kotoko at a loss,” Alhaji Grusah told Kessben FM in relation to Kotoko’s recent financial challenges and new management.

READ ALSO

“I plan my season on Kotoko and Hearts of Oak fixtures because the money I always get from the two clubs after my home games are enough to do something tangible.

“I’m always amazed when I hear that people handle Kotoko and run into several losses. Kotoko is a big club in the entire African football club rankings and I will be a billionaire in three months if given Kotoko to run.

“[Kotoko life patron] Otumfuo [Osei Tutu II] has appointed board members who are very successful and rich to run the club for him.

“So in what sense should anyone be bankrupt running Kotoko?”