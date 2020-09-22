With barely three months left for the December 7 general election, Police personnel have been advised to reduce their sexual activities.

Addressing the service, Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye-Yiadom, explained the task ahead is a difficult one, which requires requisite energy.

He advised his personnel to store enough energy by eating well, exercising and above all reduce their sexual rounds to stay fit before, during and after the parliamentary and presidential elections.

He made the remark after the Ghana Police Service’s route march on some streets of Accra to declare their readiness to uphold security.

Adding his voice, Director-General in charge of operations, DCOP Kwaku Boadu-Peprah also reiterated the need for personnel to desist from partisan politics.

He explained the time to exercise their political powers should be in the ballot box, adding that any political bias will not be tolerated.