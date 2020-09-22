Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has landed on the wrong side of social media after a photo she was found in with others caught attention online.

In a photo, Miss Boakye was seen in a pose with fellow actress Afia Schwarzenegger and singer Bro. Sammy.

They were among many celebs who attended the launch of Adonko’s Next Level Energy Drink which was held in Accra.

The event took place on September 21, 2020, and saw the best of the best in all sectors gracing the occasion.

During the event, a red carpet session drew the eyes of social media police to the dress and slippers actress Boakye wore to the evening event.

Some social media users indicated that they were at a loss as to why Miss Boakye would wear a write bra over a black see-through dress.

However, the major topic for discussion was her legs and choice of footwear.

Some claimed that the slippers were too small for the actress, while others focused on her legs and trolled her for it.