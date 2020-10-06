Musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, says it will only be apt if President Nana Akufo-Addo pays Ghana’s first world boxing title holder, David Kotei, popularly called D.K. Poison, his $45,000 loan with interest.

According to him, he cannot understand why he would receive the initial amount he loaned the country over three decades ago without any interest.

D.K. Poison had been waiting for more than four decades for the re-payment of a loan he extended to the Government of Ghana from his fight purse.

According to the legend, he earned a purse of $75,000 from that bout and was paid an amount of 34,000 cedis, through a transfer at the then Barclays Bank, which was equivalent to $30,000 at the time.

MORE:

This meant that an outstanding amount of $45,000 was to be paid to him.

The loan was advanced purely on a gentleman’s agreement with officials of the then Military Government of Ghana, back in Tokyo Japan after D.K. Poison had won his second title defence against Shigefumi Fukuyama.

But reacting to this, A Plus lauded the First Man for the move but insisted he had to pay him with interest for helping the country some years ago.

Nana you do well but like you for add interest. After 44 years without interest diɛɛ… anyway, Nana you do well.