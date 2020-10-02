Richard Osebo Brown, the baby daddy of media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has taken to social media to eulogise actress Jackie Appiah.

Mr Brown who posted a photo he took with the actress at an even on his Instagram page described her as a humble and beautiful woman and even prayed for God’s blessing upon her.

He wrote:

“She is so humble and beautiful. May the Good God bless your Good heart ❤️ and your kindness 🙏. 👍 keep it up 👍,” his caption read.

This warmed Jackie’s heart and she also wrote: “Aww thank you,” in reply.

Mr Brown’s post which has caught the eyes of many fans and followers have attracted massive reactions with many confirming his description of the actress.

Watch the photo below: