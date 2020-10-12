Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has served noticed that the killers of the Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah-Hayford can run but can never hide for forever from the long arm of the law

According to him, the murderers will be arrested by the police very soon to face the full rigors of the law.

Mourning with the bereaved family at the weekend, the former Central Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said “the good Lord in heaven will ensure that the killers are arrested in earnest. They can run but can never hide, they will be arrested very soon by the police.”

He assured “whatever steps the family will take, we support them and we will ensure that the murderers who committed this heinous crime are apprehended.”

“On behalf of President Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party, the Regional Security Council, we want to say a big sorry and mourn with the mother, wife and children and all the family of the demise of your husband, son and brother Ekow Quansah-Hayford”, he said.

“I want to say that what has happened is a big pain and loss not only to the family but also to the NPP”, he noted.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfatseman Constituency was shot dead on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road while returning from a campaign trip of the area.

He is believed to have been attacked at about 1:00 am Friday October 9, 2020 by 6 armed highway robbers and was rushed to the emergency ward of Saltpond Municipal hospital dead.