Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, Daniel Kwartei Titus-Glover, has sent a strong message to the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye, following the murder of Mfantseman MP, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, on Friday.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Titus-Glover said Professor Oquaye must ensure that the 275 lawmakers of Ghana’s parliament are given personal bodyguards.

“It is sad that MPs are not treated well as far as our security is concerned. The way we try to vilify and disgrace MPs is not fair at all. Tomorrow the Interior Minister will be summoned to speak on the issue.

“I want to send a message to the Speaker of Parliament to ensure that all 275 MPs are protected. From now to the December elections, Mike Oquaye should ensure that all MPs get security protection, else we will all die,” he said.

The MP was shot dead by armed robbers on the Abeadze Dominase-Abeadze Duadzi-Mankessim road as he was returning from a campaign trip at Dominase to his residence at Mankessim.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, is offering to pay GH¢20, 000.00 to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the murderers of the MP.

Expressing his sympathies to the family of the murdered lawmaker, he said the incident is a clear indication of the poor security situation in the country.

