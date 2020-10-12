Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Djan, has urged Ghanaian youth to be responsible in their actions before, during and after the December 7 polls.

This is because of the immense contribution he believes the youth on the African continent can play in development.

Dr Afari-Gyan made the clarion call while speaking at the African Leaders’ debate series organised by the Young African Leaders Initiative in Accra.

“If you can take your responsibilities seriously and act properly, a lot of things will change in Africa. But if we behave like everybody else without thinking of the meaning of an act that we are involved in, the election is just a ritual every four years, then things are not going to change as we expect,” he cautioned.

ALSO READ:

He stressed that the development of the youth may be hampered if they partake in certain activities during the election period without considering the consequences.

With barely 50 days to the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, there have been various calls from political leaders and traditional leaders among others on the need to ensure peace.