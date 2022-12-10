Songstress iOna Reine is not holding back on any aspect of her life as she confesses she was once addicted to masturbation and pornography.

The singer who has in the last few years weaned herself from her five-year-marriage, said at a point, she was overshadowed by the urge of self-pleasure.

She attributed the acts as a sin against the flesh and a major temptation the devil uses in luring the children of God.

However, she said she has found by grace, and since then she has not had the urge for self-pleasure.

“I was a big masturbator and porn watcher but grace found me. Praise Jesus. If you’re like that and want deliverance, Jesus is the answer.”

For those who do not see masturbation as a sin, iOna opined that they are living in deceit and are under spiritual arrest.

The midwife indicated that “thinking masturbation is a way of self discovery is deceit. People say they do it to be able to know their bodies, but it’s a sin”.

she urged people who are battling with the acts to avoid sexual practices and seek refuge in the presence of God.





