Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has voiced concerns over the rampant use of phones in churches, citing a concerning trend of pornography consumption during church services.

Prophet Kumchacha expressed his dismay during a recent appearance on Accra-based Okay FM, where he lamented the diminishing presence of physical Bibles in favour of smartphones among congregants, a shift he says has inadvertently facilitated access to explicit content.

“Now people don’t come to church with Bibles. All they come along with is their phones. You’ll be shocked to note that while you ask for quotations, people will be watching pornography on their phones,” Kumchacha remarked.

He emphasized the need for vigilance and discernment among worshippers, cautioning against the temptation to engage in activities inconsistent with the sanctity of the church environment.

While recognizing the advancements of the modern world, Kumchacha emphasized the importance of upholding moral standards and preserving the sacredness of religious gatherings.

