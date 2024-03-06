Ghanaian legendary musician, Bob Pinodo expressed his admiration for the Adom TV Nsoromma show as his granddaughter, Lee Ann Ewurabena Koranteng, took the stage to perform one of his classic songs, Disco Dance.

“It is a very nice feeling,” remarked Bob Pinodo, reflecting on the performance of his granddaughter and other young talents on the show.

“The performance was apt, and I am very surprised by how she is performing together with the upcoming musicians. They are the ones that will replace us. We have to pay much mind to them,” he told the host, Jerry Justice.

Praising her stage craft, judge Bessa Simons noted the significance of Bob Pinodo’s presence at the venue to witness his granddaughter’s performance first-hand.

Bob Pinodo, also known as the Show Master of Africa, is a renowned Ghanaian highlife musician, songwriter, producer and composer.

His illustrious career includes achievements such as his album ‘Show Master of Africa’ receiving airplay on BBC and winning multiple awards for categories like best album, composition, production, and recording.

Beyond his musical endeavours, Bob Pinodo has also made significant contributions to education, having taught at the University of Education for over ten years.

MORE: