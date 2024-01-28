Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6 launch witnessed an explosive opening by none other than the seasoned winner of Season 3, Abrantie.

The talented artiste, who has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans, took the stage, setting the tone for what promises to be a spectacular season.

Nsoromma’s Abrantie takes the stage during Season 6 launch at West Hills Mall

Abrantie, having won the Nsoromma crown three years ago, proved that his musical prowess has only grown with time.

He opened the show with a soulful rendition of Daddy Lumba’s ‘Odo Nti,” and the audience were on their feet, soaking in the nostalgia of Abrantie’s mesmerizing voice.

Abrantie followed up with a performance of Kelvynboy’s ‘Vero’ which he ‘killed’ with his impressive dance moves.

The highlight of Abrantie’s performance was a heartfelt tribute to his mentor, Kuami Eugene.

He performed the trending song ‘Monica’ and he paid homage to the invaluable guidance and influence of his mentor.

The audience, fully engaged, celebrated this touching moment in musical camaraderie.