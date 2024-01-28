The launch of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6 not only welcomed back the seasoned champion Victor Twum Ampofo, but he also treated the audience to an unforgettable performance.

The two-time winner sent the audience back to the magic that crowned him champion in the previous seasons with his rendition of Akwaboah and Cina Soul’s ‘Obiaa’.

The nostalgia in the air was palpable as he skillfully sang the song with a voice choked with confidence.

Victor Twum Ampofo took the opportunity to perform his own song, “I No Dey Talk,” delivering a warning to fair-weather friends.

His message was clear – he might not speak much, but he would swiftly react when pushed to the wall.

Sealing the performance with a song by King Promise, “Terminator,” Victor Twum Ampofo left an indelible mark on the stage as he showcased his versatility and musical prowess.

Watch video below: