Two have been reported dead in a clash involving students of Ngleshie Amanfrom Senior High School (NASEC) and Christian Methodist SHS during SRC week celebration.

The unfortunate incident happened at Block Factory on the Accra-Kasoa Highway in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

It is not immediately known what triggered the clash.

However, reports suggest the fight started last week Friday and authorities brought the situation under control but it was renewed on Tuesday.

In an interview with Adom News, an eyewitness, Akwesi Owusu narrated that three cars were destroyed during the clash on Friday.

Owusu said some students of Christian Methodist SHS went on rampage, attacking any NASEC student they came across.

In a reprisal attack, NASEC students also stormed the campus Christian Methodist SHS to unleash mayhem.

