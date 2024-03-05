A two-year-old baby, Ama Atta has reportedly died after being hit by a falling tree.

According to reports, mother of the deceased, Ama Ntiwaa was carrying her at her back while returning from the farm when the incident occurred.

Assemblyman of Assin Juaso, Prince Adjei confirmed the incident to Adom News’ Alfred Amoh.

He narrated that, it started raining heavily so the mother of two decided to rush home with her children when the tree fell on them.

Mr. Adjei said the toddler died on the spot whiles her mother and 3-year-old sister, Esi Kraa sustained serious injuries.

The mother, Ama Ntiwaa is said to be in critical condition at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited to the same hospital morgue.

ALSO READ:

NDC running mate: We are ready for John and Jane –…

Hajia4Reall inspired me – Chef Faila

Man caught red-handed having sex with donkey