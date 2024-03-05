Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has expressed confidence in his party’s readiness for Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the choice of Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate by the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a clear demonstration of his confidence in her abilities.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, he indicated that, her previous partnership with Mr. Mahama in the 2020 presidential election contributed significantly to the party’s performance.

“In political marketing, we have done a lot. There will be a surge in votes in the central region when Opoku-Agyemang joins Mahama. Trust me, their joint efforts can lead the party to victory. We can win with the two” he said.

In his view, the party’s primary focus is on the December 2024 elections and securing victory, rather than contemplating succession plans.

“Successive plans will come later. This pair is the right thing to happen to us” Mr Dafeamekpor noted.

ALSO READ:

NDC NEC endorses Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Mahama’s running mate

NDC NEC endorses Prof Naana Jane as running mate

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang retained as Mahama’s running mate