Management of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, operators of the Asanko Gold Mine in the Ashanti Region has condemned the murder of its security personnel and a civilian by illegal miners at Tontokrom during a clash with some aggrieved residents, on Saturday afternoon.

The company, in a release says, while the officials of the private security company were patrolling the Tontokrom concession, they were attacked by the illegal miners who were hiding in the bushes.

“Upon seeing the illegal miners emerging from the bushes with various guns, clubs, machetes, and other weapons, the security officers chose to retreat since they were unarmed. Unfortunately, two (2) of the private security officers were captured and lynched to death by these illegal miner”.

According to Asanko Mine, “It is important to note that for years now, it has always been the case that illegal miners, who are not residents at Tontokrom, have been encroaching on Asanko’s legally held concessions. It has also been the case that these illegal miners have been harassing both the staff of Asanko and its contractors”.

The company further stressed that the activities of illegal miners are erasing the efforts that the government and its officers are putting in place to make Ghana the premier mining investment destination in the world.

They are, therefore, calling for an investigation into the matter.

Asanko Mines also concluded by assuring employees, contractors, and community members of total security protection going forward.

