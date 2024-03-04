The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has vowed to take firm action against those involved in the recent clash between Manso Tontokrom residents in the Ashanti region and private security personnel from Asanko Gold Mines Limited.

In a press release issued on Monday, March 4, the Ministry reiterated its commitment to ensuring that individuals found culpable will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

An extensive investigation into the incident has been launched by the Ministry in collaboration with relevant security agencies.

While condemning the unfortunate occurrence, the Ministry has appealed for calm from the public as investigations continue to unfold.

“The Ministry is currently investigating the matter in collaboration with the appropriate security authorities.”

“The public is hereby assured that, the perpetrators of such act will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the Republic if found culpable,” an excerpt of the statement said.

Three fatalities have been reported following a clash between Manso Tontokrom residents in the Ashanti region and private security personnel from Asanko Gold Mines Limited.

The confrontation unfolded on Saturday, March 2, reportedly triggered by gunfire from the security personnel, resulting in the death of one resident. Sources suggest that the deceased was among a group of residents trespassing on the mining site belonging to the company.

In retaliation, residents allegedly attacked the Asanko Mines security team, resulting in the lynching of two security officers. Additionally, another security officer sustained severe injuries during the altercation.

Authorities have moved to restore calm in the affected community following the incident.

