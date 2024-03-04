In a bid to foster Quranic knowledge and moral values among students, the Foundation of Tema West Islamic Schools has held the second edition of its Qur’an competition.

The event aimed at inspiring students to delve deeper into Islamic teachings, saw participants vying for cash prizes totaling over GH₵ 12,000.

Organized by dedicated individuals like Musah Mohammed, the competition showcased the commitment of students to memorize and recite Quranic verses.

Despite the Quran’s 114 chapters, participants impressed by memorizing nearly 30% of its contents.

To acknowledge their efforts, the foundation awarded prizes and certificates, totaling GH₵12,700 to the deserving winners.

The competition featured students from four schools: Baatsona Islamic School, Aasalam, Ibadur Rahman, and Nuurul Islamic, who were divided into five categories while 40 students participated this year.

Musah revealed that two additional schools are eager to join the competition next year.

Students and winners expressed their gratitude to their teachers, parents, and the organizers for the opportunity.

Mamuna Hamis Usif, one of the awardees, shared her joy, stating that the recognition would motivate her to deepen her Quranic knowledge.

Similarly, Khadija Mohammed Musah expressed her appreciation and aspirations for further improvement.

The event not only celebrates the students’ achievements but also highlights the importance of Quranic education in nurturing moral values and spiritual growth among the youth.

Through such initiatives, the Foundation of Tema West Islamic Schools is making significant strides in promoting Islamic teachings and fostering a sense of community among students.

