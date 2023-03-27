The Foundation of Tema West Islamic Schools has held the maiden edition of the Qur’an competition titled Mosabacha among school pupils from various Islamic Schools.

The contest was to test their knowledge of the holy Qur’an at the Baatsona Central Mosque in Accra.

Chief Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakari who is the brain behind the competition and also the Proprietor of Baatsona Islamic School explained the competition was a replica of what other districts are doing.

“Every district organises the competition, so this year stakeholders sat and concluded we must start ours in 2023 so they came together to form the Foundation for Tema West Islamic school in order for us to be able to compete in the regional and national level,” he said.

The competition saw 24 participants from four Islamic schools in the Tema West district namely; Baatsona Islamic, Anluru Islamic, Lashibi Ibhadrahman Islamic and Asalam Islamic Schools with each school presenting six students each with two representing in each of the three categories.

After hours of Qur’an recitals, three participants; Suale, Hannatu Bashiru and Mohammed Bashiru emerged victorious and received prizes such as the Holy Qur’an, Kettle and a cash price of up to GHS5,000.

Chief Ibrahim was positive the 2024 edition will be better.

“I’m sure next year if we are not able to give anything at all we will make sure those who come out first in the various categories will be given scholarships to pursue their education in the Senior High School,” he assured.

Participants who came out first in their various categories also expressed how happy they were to have come this far among other competitors.

They promised that they would learn more for them to be able to maintain their position in the next edition.