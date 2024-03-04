The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie South district, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, has described as unfortunate the deadly clash between the youth of Tontokrom and security personnel of AsankoGold the claimed three lives.

According to him, the situation involves two factions, and thus it is imperative that it be resolved in an amicably way.

“There is the need for a win-win approach to satisfy both the community and the company, meeting them halfway with a 50-50 percent solution as neither party should feel shortchanged” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

There has been longstanding tension between AsankoGold and the locals over the alleged trespassing of legally acquired concessions of the company by the youth, many of whom had turned to illegal mining for survival due to the lack of decent jobs in the area.

This latest incident follows a protest staged by residents on Friday, demanding the establishment of a Community Mining Scheme to address the ongoing dispute.

This demand for community mining scheme, Mr. Opoku Gyamfi said is being worked on.

He revealed that, the Minister of Lands and his deputy, along with other stakeholders, are working to ensure a lasting solution to the impasse.

The DCE further affirmed their commitment to revisiting the drawing board to ensure the interests of both parties are met.

