A 28-year-old illegal miner has, reportedly, lost his life after a deep pit, in which he was mining suddenly caved in on him.

The deceased, Ibrahim Musah, was trapped under a huge debris but was rescued and rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to the police, Musah was mining on the Asanko Gold Mining concession at the outskirts of Esaase Bontefufuo in the Ashanti Region, when disaster struck.

The incident, according to a police report, seen by the paper, occurred around 2:pm on October 28, 2023 and it attracted curious people to the scene.

“On 28/10/2023 at 1600hours Sanche Aaron of Esaase Bontefufuo came to the station. He reported that on the same day at about 2:00pm, Ibrahim Musah, aged 28, now deceased, went to Asanko Gold Mining concession at the outskirts of Esaase Bontefufuo to prospect for gold.

“That in the process, the pit collapsed and he got trapped. He was rescued from the pit and was rushed to Frimpong Boateng Medical center for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival”, the police report said.

Police upon receipt of the complaint, the report added, “proceeded to the Medical Centre with the complainant where the deceased Ibrahim Musah’s lifeless body was found lying in a supine position on a stretcher”.

According to the Nkawie District Police, inspection was conducted on the deceased’s body and it revealed some bruises on his head and face.

The report further indicated that, the case was still under investigation, adding that the body has since been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

ALSO READ: