Two teenage girls have been confirmed dead after falling into a ‘galamsey’ pit at Sanfo-Aduam in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The two have been identified as Alicia and Anita Asare, both 13 and pupils of Sanfo-Aduam SDA primary school.

The girls were said to have been trapped under the pit for hours before they were eventually retrieved by some community members.

The deceased reportedly drowned when they went swimming in a river surrounded by galamsey pits with their friends on Friday.

The two teenagers were laid to rest on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, amidst tears in the community.

Hundreds of mourners, who showed up to commiserate with the family, expressed worry over the numerous abandoned galamsey pits in the area

They called on authorities to work towards covering all pits left in the community by illegal miners to protect residents from falling into them.

