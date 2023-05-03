Despite his songs being loved by a lot of Ghanaians, veteran Highlife artiste Oheneba Kissi has admitted that he did not take his music career seriously at the initial stage.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he said that possibly his lack of commitment to his music endeavors was a significant reason why he had not been able to get the necessary traction in the Ghanaian music sector.

Oheneba Kissi explained that he would have been more famous and probably made more money if he was releasing more albums like Daddy Lumba and the likes did because he had the means to do that.

The 65-year-old musician said it took Mark Okraku Mante who was then his producer to get him to shoot the video for ABC of Love, which pushed him into the limelight.

The Highlife musician, who released his first album Suzy in 1990 and followed it up with other albums making it a total of 13, said his songs were more popular than his name and his name was more popular than his image.

With all his many popular songs, Ohenena Kissi has no awards from any of the main awards schemes yet but he said he was not bothered at all so far as Ghanaians loved his music and he kept getting gigs that made him comfortable.

“I have no awards yet from the popular awards scheme such as Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA), 3Music Awards, etc.

“It was the University of Education- Winneba that honoured me for my contribution to Highlife music some time ago,” he said.

