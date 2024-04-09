Two Junior High School(JHS) final year pupils have died after falling in an abandoned galamsey pit at Dunkwa-Abasewa in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region.

They have been identified as Dominic Abu, 15, and Enoch Ogo, 16, both pupils of the Abisco M/A Basic School at Abesewa.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred on Monday, April 8 while they were returning from school.

Reports suggest one fell into the pit and in an attempt to rescue him, the other got into the pit covered with water and also drowned.

The bodies were subsequently retrieved.

The galamsey site which has been left uncovered has gotten residents worried over repeated deaths recorded at the area.

A final-year student of the St. Andrews Senior School is said to have fallen in the pit about two years ago, in his attempt to use the shortcut route from Abesewa to Barrier which was then flooded on his way home from school.

Assemblyman for Compound Electoral Area, Ernest Arkon bemoaned the series of deaths recorded at the galamsey site.

In his regard, he has issued a four-month ultimatum to the Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) and Member of Parliament for Upper Denkyira East to see to the reclamation of the land or else he will lead a massive demonstration against them.

ALSO READ: