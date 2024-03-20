A 30-year-old illegal miner has lost his life at a galamsey site at Dampayaw mountain near Hwiremoase in the Adansi Asokwa district of Ashanti.

Mohammad Endopab was illegally mining when the pit he was working in caved in.

He was reportedly trapped underneath and it took frantic efforts by colleagues and residents to rescue him.

He was rushed to the Fomena Government hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the Fomena Police Command has deposited Endopab’s body at the hospital’s morgue pending investigations.