A 25-year-old man, Godfred Bobi, has drowned in a ‘galamsey’ pit at Denkyira Brofoyedu in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central region.

The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday when Godfred together with other young people went to mine in the pit.

The concession owner has been arrested by Dunkwa-on-Offin Divisional Police Command for investigation after the Kyidomhene, Francis Gyibi Dacosta said he suspects foul play.

In an interview with Adom News, he accused the concession owner of sending ‘macho’ men to kill Godfred and dump him in the pit.

The Kyidomhene who is demanding justice for the victim has urged relevant authorities to hold the concession owner accountable if the allegations of foul play are proven true.

He stated the incident highlights the dangers associated with illegal mining activities and reiterated the need for strict regulations and enforcement.

The body of the deceased has also been deposited at Dunkwa Municipal Government Hospital pending autopsy.

