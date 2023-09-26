At least three persons have been killed after an illegal mining (galamsey) pit caved in on them at Bonsawire in the Tarkwa Nsuem Municipality of the Western Region.

Three other illegal miners who got injured in the process are being treated at the Municipal Hospital after Saturday’s incident.

Assemblyman for the Tarkwa Nsuem area, James Kojo Yeboah, confirmed the incident.

“I tried to find out from an elder from the community what actually happened, he told me the site caved in on Saturday around 2:pm and some people were trapped and they tried to rescue those who were trapped with an excavator,” he said on Accra-based Asaase Radio

“By so doing, they had six people who were injured, and on the way to the hospital, three lost their lives and three were also sent to the Municipal hospital,” he added.

The police are yet to comment on the incident.

