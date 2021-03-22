Veteran Ghanaian coach, J.E. Sarpong, has alleged that CK Akonnor is not in charge of the Black Stars and the selection of players to the national team is influenced by some officials at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The outspoken coach, sharing his opinion on the criticisms surrounding the call up of some players for the final round of games in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome, said there will be the need to investigate and find out who actually invited the players to the national team.

“We cannot blame CK Akonnor but for me, if you interfere in my selection I will resign,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.

According to him, coach Akonnor should not allow anyone to tamper with his team’s call-up because if he doesn’t get good results he would be sacrificed so he entreated him to put his foot down.

“There has been an agenda to sack CK Akonnor long ago but they do not know how to do it,” he alleged.

He said something will happen after the doubleheader and that the Technical Director, Lippert, will be asked to take over the Black Stars temporarily.

Coach Akonnor has named a 29-man squad for the two Afcon qualifier games scheduled for March 25 and 28, 2021.