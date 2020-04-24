Ghana’s leading producer of water tanks and sanitation storage products, Polytank, through its mother company- Mohinani Group, has donated 10 pieces of 10,000 litre polytanks to the COVID-19 Fund.

This is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility to support the fight against COVID-19 as well as emphasise its key objectives of giving back to society and maintain outstanding public education on hygiene.

The products, which were received by the Deputy Minister of Water & Sanitation, Hon Patrick Yaw Boamah and Hon. Michael Yaw Gyatoon of behalf of the Ministry, said it will go a long way to support the effort by the government to contain the virus.

The Honourable thanked the management of Mohinani Group for their benevolence and assured them of the effective use of the items.

During the lockdown, Polytank also provided sanitation stations and cash donation to the Government of Ghana through the Association of Ghana Industries.

The company has remained consistent in championing the cause for proper sanitation, waste management and recycling. With increasing readiness to provide lasting solution to sanitation problems and championing a good cause in environmentally related issues, PolyTank is encouraging all to practice proper hand washing as well as use Personal Protective Equipment.

Background

The brand PolyTank (water tank), is the oldest and has the largest overhead water storage tank in Ghana. The brand has tackled poor water storage system in Ghana and West Africa since 1992 and continues to use pioneering technology to constantly upgrade its product quality and design.

With over 26 years in storage tank manufacturing, PolyTank has stood the test of time, remaining unwavering in its service delivery as well as maintenance culture. Through consistent and excellent customer service, PolyTank has differentiated itself from other water reservoirs with an influence on brand visibility and ever increasing brand loyalty.

Within the last decade, Polytank has extended its product range to include septic tanks and chemical drums whilst maintaining a strong footprint in water storage. As pacesetters and innovators, the brand PolyTank believes everyone deserves the right to access simple healthy solutions in life and have provided a variety of solutions in storage, safety and waste management.

Over the years, PolyTank has invested in wide range of state-of-the-art injection and blow moulding equipment and tools that enables world class packaging for multinational companies across the continent. In addition to water reservoirs, Polytank has stretched its product portfolio to include dustbins, traffic cones, kiosks, bio-digester and mobile toilet.