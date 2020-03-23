The Registrar-General’s Department, due to the fumigation exercise being undertaken by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly at selected markets in Accra, including the Tema Station, has suspended its services to the business community for today, March 23, 2020.

The decision, according to the Department, is to protect both staff members and clients from the harmful effects of the fumigation exercise.

The Department will, however, resume operations Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

