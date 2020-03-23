Before the suspension of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League, Kumasi Asante Kotoko dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Following their astonishing exit from MTN FA Cup in the round of 64, Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei took the players to the cleaners, questioning their commitment level.

He called on the players to leave the club if they cannot stay committed to the club and threatened to dissolve the entire team.

However, information available to Adomonline.com indicates that the winning bonus of the players after beating Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium in the match-day six fixtures have not been paid.

The Porcupine Warriors stunned their arch-rivals 2:1. It was reported that management pledged to give every player GH¢2,000 following their win without the technical team.

However, the players refused to accept the money if the technical team does not get their share of the bonus.

This has triggered the poor performance of the players.

Kotoko are currently on the 3rd position on the league log with 25 points.

The crisis of the club has been compounded following the resignation of management member and Accra Representative for the club, Edmund Ackah.

The astute football administrator tendered in his resignation letter last week citing personal reasons.

However, the club is facing a possible relegation should they fail pay in full an amount of $180,000 to Tunisian giants Esperance according to an order from FIFA.