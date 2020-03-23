Special Advisor to the President on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, has revealed about 1,200 travelers have been put on the government’s mandatory quarantine in the last two days amid the spread of covid-19.

This number follows President Nana Akufo-Addo’s announcement of a mandatory quarantine for all travelers into Ghana in a nation’s address on Saturday as part of measures to curb the spread.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday, Dr Asare explained the number of travelers into Ghana following the president’s directive has reduced.

“We currently have about 1,200 travelers under the mandatory quarantine in hotels with all expenses being funded by the government even though some have argued about bearing their own costs,” he said.

He added they will be kept at the centres for the next two weeks after which another test will be conducted to confirm their status and if the test proves positives, they will be held in the centres.

Following restrictions from recent travel protocols over covid-19, the only admissible travelers into Ghana with quarantine conditions are Ghanaians and foreign nationals with residence permits in Ghana.