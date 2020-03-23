Coronavirus seems to be increasing the emotional and psychological disturbance of some Ghanaians and a new video circulating online has proven the worst fears.

In the video, some passengers could be seen alighting from a commercial bus, locally called Trotro after a Chinese family got on board.

All the passengers of the sprinter bus disembarked one after the other until the ‘confused’ foreigners were left alone in the bus.

Their concerns could be attributed to the fact that the coronavirus first emerged from China, hence the need to stay distance apart from the foreign nationals.