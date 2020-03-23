The Health Committee in Parliament has cautioned Ghanaians on the wearing of hand gloves to transact daily activities since it could be one of the fastest ways to spread the novel deadly coronavirus.

According to the Chairperson, Kwabena Twum Nuama, the virus will spread and increase the risk of infection since the same gloves will be used when they come in contact with different people.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Monday, Mr Nuama explained it is important for people to wash their hands frequently and use sanitisers than resort to gloves.

“The gloves should not be just ordinary and are for the health professionals who are expected to attend to each patient with one and change afterwards.

“But if you decide to resort to gloves, you can’t change after each interaction or transaction and the virus spreads in that manner which is dangerous,” he cautioned.

He urged Ghanaians, who have taken to drinking alcohol as a preventive measure, to desist from that since it cannot equate to the use of a 70% alcohol-based sanitiser.