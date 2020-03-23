Chief Executive Officer of Mensah Mental Health Rehabilitation Project (MEMHREP) is calling on the government to include people with mental health problems and those living on the streets in the Covid-19 awareness.

Mr Adu Gyamfi believes that persons with mental health problems on the streets, as well as other vagrants are a particularly vulnerable group who has been left out of the national crisis conversion.

“These ones have no means of knowing what is going on and it seems no attempt is being made to include them in what is happening. Like everyone else, these people must also be taught to keep proper hygiene and practice social distancing,” he lamented.

“They can have the symptoms and be touching surfaces, be coughing or sneezing without covering their mouths as they walk about without hindrance.

“These are the things we don’t want people to do so this is a public health concern which must not be ignored,” he appealed.

MEMHREP has for the past nine years been feeding, providing mental health education and caring for the personal hygiene needs of persons with mental health problems as well as other rough sleepers.