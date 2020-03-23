The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the release of national service postings for over 9,000 nurses for the 2020/2021 service year to various health facilities across the country.

The secretariat has, in a statement, directed all eligible nurses who registered for national service to log onto www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and then proceed to the various user agencies to endorse their appointment letters.

However, following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ban on public gatherings the outfit added the date for registration and validation will be communicated at a later date.

