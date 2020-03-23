Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim, has given more reasons why he cheated on his estranged Nollywood girlfriend, Juliet Ibrahim.

During a chat session with his fans, the United States-based-Nigerian-music-star was asked by a fan why he cheated and he replied:

I was looking for something I didn’t know I had in myself. I got to a point Where I wasn’t sure if I truly loved myself,and I ended up seeking emotional comfort elsewhere.

It would be recalled that few months ago, Iceberg Slim penned a strongly worded message to ‘self-righteous critics’ who just couldn’t stop dragging him for cheating on his former actress lover, Miss Ibrahim.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to state that he regrets announcing that he cheated on her on social media.

According to him, people still bring up the fact that he cheated on actress Miss Ibrahim.

The two were at a time, one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in the entertainment industry before they broke up last year with reports revealing later that the rapper cheated on the actress.

